Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Sells 169 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. cut its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 2.0% of Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 175,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.8% during the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 649,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,188,000 after acquiring an additional 17,920 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,575,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $185,261.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,806.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $185,261.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,806.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $30,225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 706,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,158,012.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of MRK stock traded down $4.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.66. 310,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,872,325. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.50 and a fifty-two week high of $103.76. The firm has a market cap of $247.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.59.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

