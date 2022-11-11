Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Sells 843 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lessened its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,290 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HAL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,922,850 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,761,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460,366 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Halliburton by 1.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 61,612,082 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,333,250,000 after acquiring an additional 915,157 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Halliburton by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,765,090 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,187,564,000 after acquiring an additional 289,098 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter worth about $677,566,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,448,376 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $547,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HAL. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.68.

NYSE HAL traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.71. 114,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,085,098. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 2.23. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $20.77 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 24.87%.

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $212,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,625 shares in the company, valued at $519,041.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

