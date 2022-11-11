Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Takes $327,000 Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Welltower by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 33,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the second quarter valued at $360,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 21.0% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Welltower during the second quarter valued at $2,429,000. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WELL traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.10. 29,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,819,736. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.24 and a 200 day moving average of $77.48. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $99.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.97.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 1.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 530.45%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.88.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

