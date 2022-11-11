CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPVF) Price Target Cut to €36.00

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPVF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from €37.00 ($37.00) to €36.00 ($36.00) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA from €76.00 ($76.00) to €65.00 ($65.00) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMPVF opened at 34.00 on Monday. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of 34.00 and a 1 year high of 34.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 48.78.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

