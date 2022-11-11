Conflux Price Tops $0.0312 on Major Exchanges (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 11th. One Conflux coin can now be bought for $0.0312 or 0.00000185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Conflux has traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Conflux has a market capitalization of $65.23 million and approximately $7.66 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,876.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.90 or 0.00360883 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00022445 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00125773 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.07 or 0.00752920 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.61 or 0.00602072 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005929 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00239232 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.03192245 USD and is up 20.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $8,756,945.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars.

