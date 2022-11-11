Connectus Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Connectus Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth $1,220,455,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2,916.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,130,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,889,000 after buying an additional 1,093,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,066,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,013,817,000 after buying an additional 540,683 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 384.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 587,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,692,000 after buying an additional 466,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 28.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,069,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,011,000 after buying an additional 459,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPT opened at $116.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.73. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $107.90 and a 1 year high of $180.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.25 and its 200 day moving average is $132.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 49.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Camden Property Trust to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Camden Property Trust from $165.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.23.

In related news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $238,001.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,357.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

