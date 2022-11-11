Connectus Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Connectus Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,860 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 67.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 121.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. KeyCorp raised shares of Toll Brothers from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.92.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $46.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.38. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $75.61.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 18.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 9.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $44,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,513. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.