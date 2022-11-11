Connectus Wealth LLC Has $1.08 Million Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Connectus Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,768 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LHX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $276.00 to $263.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.18.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

LHX stock opened at $239.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.71 and a 52-week high of $279.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $230.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.75.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.21). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at $10,644,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,644,693.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total transaction of $1,146,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,478 shares of company stock worth $12,619,358 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

