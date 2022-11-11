Connectus Wealth LLC Has $827,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Connectus Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,620.9% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 7.4 %
NYSEARCA IVW opened at $61.37 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.34.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
