Connectus Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 66,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 596,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,799,000 after buying an additional 160,075 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,630,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,435,000 after buying an additional 102,474 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 325,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,040,000 after buying an additional 163,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in ONEOK by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 43,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OKE shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.09.

ONEOK Trading Up 4.2 %

NYSE:OKE opened at $63.40 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $75.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.72 and a 200 day moving average of $60.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.71.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. ONEOK’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 103.89%.

ONEOK Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.