Connectus Wealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pecaut & CO. boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2.1% during the first quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $65.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.02. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.91 and a 52 week high of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.38.

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.