Connectus Wealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pecaut & CO. boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2.1% during the first quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Builders FirstSource Stock Performance
Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $65.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.02. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.91 and a 52 week high of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.09.
Builders FirstSource Company Profile
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.
