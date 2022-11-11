Connectus Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,458 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in eBay by 78.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 2,345.9% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in eBay by 982.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,082 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $180,587.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,542 shares in the company, valued at $399,714.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $180,587.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,542 shares in the company, valued at $399,714.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

eBay Stock Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on eBay from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $44.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.14. The company has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -406.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.25. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $76.58.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

