Connectus Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,738,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,774,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,600,756,000 after purchasing an additional 722,396 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,241 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,192,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,181,000 after acquiring an additional 99,861 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 399.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XYL opened at $111.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.84. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.08 and a 1-year high of $132.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

In related news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $1,271,514.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,371.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on XYL shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Xylem from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Xylem from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.40.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

