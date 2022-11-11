Connectus Wealth LLC Purchases New Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $46.40 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $57.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.14.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

