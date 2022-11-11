Connectus Wealth LLC Sells 285 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Connectus Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITOT. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,710,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,267,000 after buying an additional 409,137 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 729,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,141,000 after buying an additional 29,664 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 195,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,409,000 after buying an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Trading Up 5.7 %

NYSEARCA ITOT opened at $87.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.36. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $77.44 and a one year high of $108.15.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.