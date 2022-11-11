Connectus Wealth LLC Takes Position in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACM Research by 211.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,988,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,632 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 909.9% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,028,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,271,000 after acquiring an additional 926,300 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,443,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 200.0% during the first quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 881,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,236,000 after acquiring an additional 587,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ACM Research by 194.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 693,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,346,000 after purchasing an additional 458,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Haiping Dun sold 36,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $588,245.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 855,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,766,949. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $267,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,137,235.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Haiping Dun sold 36,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $588,245.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 855,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,766,949. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of ACM Research from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ACM Research from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered ACM Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on ACM Research to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

Shares of NASDAQ ACMR opened at $9.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $489.25 million, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.06. ACM Research, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $37.12.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

