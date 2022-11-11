Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC trimmed its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STZ. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Constellation Brands by 53.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total value of $1,044,748.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,848,678.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,481.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total transaction of $1,044,748.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,848,678.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of STZ stock opened at $244.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a PE ratio of 787.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $236.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.26. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.59 and a 1-year high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 1,032.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on STZ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.64.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

