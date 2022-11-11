Contrasting Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) and Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY)

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) and Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Apartment Income REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Annaly Capital Management pays an annual dividend of $3.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.7%. Apartment Income REIT pays out 29.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Annaly Capital Management pays out 43.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Apartment Income REIT and Annaly Capital Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apartment Income REIT 124.67% 43.70% 14.64% Annaly Capital Management 126.07% 18.29% 2.38%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apartment Income REIT 2 3 2 0 2.00 Annaly Capital Management 0 4 4 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Apartment Income REIT and Annaly Capital Management, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Apartment Income REIT currently has a consensus price target of $45.57, indicating a potential upside of 19.20%. Annaly Capital Management has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.41%. Given Apartment Income REIT’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Apartment Income REIT is more favorable than Annaly Capital Management.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.1% of Apartment Income REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of Annaly Capital Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Apartment Income REIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Annaly Capital Management shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Apartment Income REIT and Annaly Capital Management’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apartment Income REIT $740.85 million 7.74 $447.62 million $6.03 6.34 Annaly Capital Management $1.98 billion 4.97 $2.39 billion $8.02 2.63

Annaly Capital Management has higher revenue and earnings than Apartment Income REIT. Annaly Capital Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apartment Income REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Apartment Income REIT has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Annaly Capital Management has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Apartment Income REIT

(Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia. AIR common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AIRC, and are included in the S&P 400. For more information about AIR, please visit our website at www.aircommunities.com.

About Annaly Capital Management

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc., a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments. It has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT). As a REIT, it is not subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes its taxable income to its shareholders. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in New York, New York.

