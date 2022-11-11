Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Price Target Lowered to C$10.00 at Scotiabank

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities upgraded Converge Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$10.34.

Converge Technology Solutions stock traded up C$0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting C$4.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,542,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,418. The stock has a market capitalization of C$990.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.18. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of C$3.95 and a 1-year high of C$12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Converge Technology Solutions ( TSE:CTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$596.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$570.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.6642398 EPS for the current year.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions for corporate and government institutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

