CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) Short Interest Down 92.4% in October

CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,700 shares, a decline of 92.4% from the October 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 327,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CONX opened at $10.04 on Friday. CONX has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CONX. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in CONX by 80.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of CONX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in CONX during the first quarter worth approximately $174,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONX during the second quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of CONX in the second quarter valued at $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including wireless communications industry.

