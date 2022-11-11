CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) Trading 8.4% Higher

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 8.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 1,664 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

CooTek (Cayman) Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.52.

Get CooTek (Cayman) alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CooTek (Cayman)

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CooTek (Cayman) stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK – Get Rating) by 968.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,910,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,731,319 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 37.91% of CooTek (Cayman) worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

CooTek (Cayman) Company Profile

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as a mobile internet company in the United States, the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages. The company also offers Fengdu Novel, a mobile application that provides users with free online novels; Fengdu Audiobooks; and short video series based on Fengdu Literature Platform content and IP resources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CooTek (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CooTek (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.