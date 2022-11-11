Copa (NYSE:CPA) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CPA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Copa from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Copa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Copa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.
CPA opened at $75.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.75. Copa has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $97.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.29.
Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.
