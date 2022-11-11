Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Given New C$2.25 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Haywood Securities increased their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining to a hold rating and set a C$2.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.35 to C$2.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$2.39.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

Copper Mountain Mining Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CMMC traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$1.72. 1,682,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.66 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$367.72 million and a P/E ratio of 10.80. Copper Mountain Mining has a one year low of C$1.23 and a one year high of C$4.38.

Insider Activity

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

In related news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.85, for a total transaction of C$926,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,899,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$64,658,757.56. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,000,000 shares of company stock worth $3,589,320.

(Get Rating)

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.