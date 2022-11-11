Copperleaf Technologies (OTC:CPLFF) Price Target Cut to C$8.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Copperleaf Technologies (OTC:CPLFF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$12.00 to C$8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CPLFF. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Copperleaf Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday.

Copperleaf Technologies Trading Up 3.0 %

CPLFF traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $2.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 858. Copperleaf Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $19.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.25 and its 200 day moving average is $5.38.

About Copperleaf Technologies

CopperLeaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. Its software leverages operational and financial data to help clients manage their assets and optimize their investment decisions to realize the business value. The company's software performs predictive analytics, risk modeling and analysis, financial and performance modeling, investment portfolio optimization, budgeting, plan approvals, performance management, and scenario analysis.

