Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 8,066 iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 8,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,000. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up 2.4% of Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 53,451.5% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,268,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after buying an additional 1,266,266 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,005,000. 55I LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 801.4% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 171,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,850,000 after buying an additional 152,852 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,928,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,909,000 after buying an additional 129,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,649.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 83,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,480,000 after acquiring an additional 79,156 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $178.54. The company had a trading volume of 21,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,047. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.84. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $157.57 and a 1-year high of $222.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.