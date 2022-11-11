Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,904 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for 1.9% of Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 11,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 70.6% in the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 15,176 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of FIXD stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.57. The stock had a trading volume of 12,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,029. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.78. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $53.66.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st.

