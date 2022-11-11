Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 81.3% in the second quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.1% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 41,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at $531,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 10.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 438,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after purchasing an additional 40,087 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 210.8% in the second quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 33,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 22,978 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.45.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $0.94 on Friday, reaching $120.44. 37,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,370. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.66 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

