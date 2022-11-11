Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Invests $619,000 in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,436 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 24.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,071,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 15.7% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY traded down $2.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.60. 28,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,148. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.63. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.50 and a twelve month high of $212.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.66.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $529.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.86 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.04%.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. DA Davidson cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.63.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

