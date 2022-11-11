Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Makes New $848,000 Investment in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 157.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter valued at $142,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GBIL traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $99.73. The stock had a trading volume of 22,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,773. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.82. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $99.56 and a 12-month high of $100.09.

