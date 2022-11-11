Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the second quarter valued at $428,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Sysco by 44.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 8,022 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Sysco by 9.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 311,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,364,000 after acquiring an additional 27,799 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Sysco by 11.7% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,509,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,851,000 after acquiring an additional 158,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of SYY stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.17. The company had a trading volume of 77,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,065,043. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 137.76%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.50%.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

