Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CRBG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Corebridge Financial in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an equal weight rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Corebridge Financial in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Corebridge Financial in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Corebridge Financial in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Corebridge Financial in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.64.

Corebridge Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CRBG stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $22.95. 32,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465,958. Corebridge Financial has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $23.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.09.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corebridge Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $10,432,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Corebridge Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $3,938,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Corebridge Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $822,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Corebridge Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $21,612,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Corebridge Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $186,000.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

