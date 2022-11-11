Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Corebridge Financial in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.64.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

Corebridge Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CRBG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.88. 42,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,465,958. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.09. Corebridge Financial has a 1-year low of $19.14 and a 1-year high of $23.41.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,923,000. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $295,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Corebridge Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $8,368,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000.

About Corebridge Financial

(Get Rating)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.