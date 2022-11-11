Cormark Boosts Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target to C$70.00

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Cormark from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$58.00 price target on shares of Altus Group and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$65.90.

Shares of TSE:AIF traded up C$4.68 during trading on Friday, reaching C$54.80. 141,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,564. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$47.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$47.98. The firm has a market cap of C$2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 321.29. Altus Group has a 1-year low of C$41.27 and a 1-year high of C$72.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.82.

Altus Group ( TSE:AIF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$206.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$192.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Altus Group will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

