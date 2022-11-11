Cormark Lowers Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) Price Target to C$8.00

Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Cormark from C$12.00 to C$8.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 119.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CPLF. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$12.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Copperleaf Technologies from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Copperleaf Technologies from C$15.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Copperleaf Technologies from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Copperleaf Technologies Price Performance

Copperleaf Technologies stock traded down C$0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching C$3.65. The company had a trading volume of 41,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,778. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.96. Copperleaf Technologies has a 1-year low of C$3.34 and a 1-year high of C$24.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$255.70 million and a PE ratio of -9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a current ratio of 5.57.

About Copperleaf Technologies

CopperLeaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. Its software leverages operational and financial data to help clients manage their assets and optimize their investment decisions to realize the business value. The company's software performs predictive analytics, risk modeling and analysis, financial and performance modeling, investment portfolio optimization, budgeting, plan approvals, performance management, and scenario analysis.

