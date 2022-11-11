Cormark Weighs in on Converge Technology Solutions Corp.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (TSE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 10th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Converge Technology Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Converge Technology Solutions’ FY2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CTS. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Converge Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$10.60.

CTS stock opened at C$4.10 on Friday. Converge Technology Solutions has a one year low of C$3.95 and a one year high of C$12.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$881.07 million and a PE ratio of 45.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$6.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.18.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$596.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$570.63 million.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions for corporate and government institutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

