Corus Entertainment (CJREF) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS: CJREF):

10/24/2022 – Corus Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. to a “buy” rating.

10/24/2022 – Corus Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.50 to C$2.50.

10/24/2022 – Corus Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.00 to C$3.50.

10/24/2022 – Corus Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.00 to C$3.40.

9/13/2022 – Corus Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $6.50.

9/12/2022 – Corus Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

9/12/2022 – Corus Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

9/12/2022 – Corus Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Cormark from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating.

9/12/2022 – Corus Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$5.25 to C$4.25.

Corus Entertainment Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of CJREF stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. Corus Entertainment Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $4.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average of $2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $323.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.57.

Corus Entertainment Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.0466 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.95%.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

