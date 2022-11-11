COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.98

Shares of COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.98 and traded as low as $5.96. COSCO SHIPPING shares last traded at $5.96, with a volume of 320 shares changing hands.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of COSCO SHIPPING from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.04.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

