Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $490.00 target price on the retailer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $600.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on COST. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $565.92.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 4.7 %

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $513.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $491.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $499.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $3,134,235. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,026 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,928 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

See Also

