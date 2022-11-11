Covista Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVST) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Covista Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, an increase of 124.4% from the October 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Covista Communications Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of CVST stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 127,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,814. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03. Covista Communications has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.10.

Covista Communications Company Profile

Covista Communications, Inc provides telecommunications and data services in the United States. It offers a range of voice, data, and Internet solutions, including local, long distance, and toll-free services, calling cards, frame relay, Internet access, virtual private network, directory assistance, and teleconferencing services.

