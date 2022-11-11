Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) Trading Up 9.9%

Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 9.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $60.70 and last traded at $60.70. Approximately 122 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GSEFF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Covivio from €80.00 ($80.00) to €70.00 ($70.00) in a research note on Monday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Covivio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Covivio Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.63.

Covivio Company Profile

A preferred real estate player at the European level, Covivio is close to its end users, capturing their aspirations, combining work, travel, living, and co-inventing vibrant spaces. A benchmark in the European real estate market with 25 Billion in assets, Covivio offers support to companies, hotel brands and territories in their pursuit for attractiveness, transformation and responsible performance.

