Cowen Reiterates “Buy” Rating for TFI International (TSE:TFII)

Nov 11th, 2022

TFI International (TSE:TFIIGet Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Cowen in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$123.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 11.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TFII. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$131.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of TFI International from C$113.00 to C$109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$123.00 target price on shares of TFI International in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upped their price target on TFI International from C$160.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on shares of TFI International from C$170.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TFI International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$136.58.

TFII stock traded up C$4.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$138.60. 346,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,858. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$130.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$118.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.84, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.08 billion and a PE ratio of 13.05. TFI International has a 52 week low of C$93.63 and a 52 week high of C$145.89.

In other TFI International news, Director Alain Bédard sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$132.29, for a total value of C$6,614,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,244,501 shares in the company, valued at C$561,492,303.79. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,803 shares of company stock worth $21,164,909.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

