Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €83.00 Price Target

adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €83.00 ($83.00) target price by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 35.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ADS. Baader Bank set a €90.00 ($90.00) price target on adidas in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($170.00) price target on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €115.00 ($115.00) price objective on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €185.00 ($185.00) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($100.00) price target on adidas in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of adidas stock traded up €3.56 ($3.56) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €128.00 ($128.00). 1,358,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of €122.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of €155.50. adidas has a fifty-two week low of €163.65 ($163.65) and a fifty-two week high of €201.01 ($201.01).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

