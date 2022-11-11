Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) a $184.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AAPL. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Apple from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 target price on Apple and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Apple from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $176.26.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $146.87 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.25. Apple has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 457,386 shares of company stock valued at $70,627,433. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 4.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,204,362 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,272,043,000 after purchasing an additional 379,517 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank lifted its position in shares of Apple by 58.8% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 197,884 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,347,000 after acquiring an additional 73,257 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 18.2% in the third quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 45,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after acquiring an additional 7,059 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 16.0% in the third quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 285,125 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,371,000 after acquiring an additional 39,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 254,216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,133,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

