Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €23.00 Price Target

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) has been given a €23.00 ($23.00) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($27.00) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.50 ($27.50) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.60 ($23.60) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €23.50 ($23.50) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($25.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday.

DTE stock traded down €0.30 ($0.30) during trading on Friday, reaching €19.41 ($19.41). The company had a trading volume of 16,926,958 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of €18.56 and a 200 day moving average of €18.53. Deutsche Telekom has a 52 week low of €12.72 ($12.72) and a 52 week high of €18.13 ($18.13).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

