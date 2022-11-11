Credit Suisse Group Boosts Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Price Target to C$56.00

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CPXWF has been the topic of several other research reports. Desjardins increased their target price on Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. TD Securities reduced their price target on Capital Power from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Capital Power from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Capital Power from C$48.50 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Capital Power Price Performance

CPXWF opened at $32.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.55. Capital Power has a 12-month low of $28.99 and a 12-month high of $39.87.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.