Credit Suisse Group Boosts Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Price Target to $159.00

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $153.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet cut Cboe Global Markets from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Cboe Global Markets to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $144.71.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of CBOE opened at $120.96 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.54. Cboe Global Markets has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.09. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $442.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total transaction of $855,254.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,118.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total transaction of $146,898.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,251.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total value of $855,254.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,118.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,184,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 16.2% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 19,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter worth about $281,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1.2% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $695,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.