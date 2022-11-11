Credit Suisse Group Boosts Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Price Target to $30.00

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SFM. StockNews.com started coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.43.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of SFM stock traded down $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $32.71. 78,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,630,168. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.63. Sprouts Farmers Market has a one year low of $22.56 and a one year high of $35.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 7,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $249,620.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,807.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 9,440 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $302,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,864. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 7,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $249,620.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,807.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 74,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 27.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Articles

