Credit Suisse Group Cuts Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Price Target to $46.00

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Inhibrx in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Inhibrx from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Inhibrx Stock Up 11.0 %

NASDAQ:INBX opened at $32.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.10 and a 200-day moving average of $18.72. Inhibrx has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $45.99.

Insider Transactions at Inhibrx

Inhibrx ( NASDAQ:INBX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.13). Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 1,262.54% and a negative net margin of 2,628.82%. The company had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Inhibrx will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jon Faiz Kayyem sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $286,235.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,252,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,006,894.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Inhibrx news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking bought 1,333,333 shares of Inhibrx stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,999,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,427,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,819,210. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jon Faiz Kayyem sold 9,500 shares of Inhibrx stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $286,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,252,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,006,894.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,500 shares of company stock worth $3,508,775. 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inhibrx

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Inhibrx by 154.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Inhibrx by 633.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Inhibrx by 418.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Inhibrx by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Inhibrx by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

About Inhibrx

(Get Rating)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

See Also

