Credit Suisse Group Cuts Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Price Target to $30.00

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TDC. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Teradata from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teradata in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet downgraded Teradata from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Teradata from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.89.

Teradata stock opened at $31.21 on Tuesday. Teradata has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $52.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 47.29, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.04.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Teradata had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 34.61%. The firm had revenue of $417.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Teradata will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDC. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Teradata by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,443,000 after acquiring an additional 388,599 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Teradata by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,125,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,034,000 after buying an additional 201,641 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,950,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,438,000 after acquiring an additional 53,585 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 49.8% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,461,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,463,000 after purchasing an additional 818,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Teradata by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,874,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,432,000 after buying an additional 552,870 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

