Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Watches of Switzerland Group (OTC:WOSGF)

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group (OTC:WOSGF – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Watches of Switzerland Group Stock Performance

OTC WOSGF opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.31. Watches of Switzerland Group has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $20.00.

Watches of Switzerland Group Company Profile

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches. The company offers luxury watches and jewelry; fashion and classic watches and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and insurance services for fashion and classic watches and jewelry. It operates 131 showrooms in the United Kingdom and 40 showrooms in the United States, as well as through seven transactional websites under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands.

